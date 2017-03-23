Categories

Menu

Home

ARCHIVES

Search the Archives

The Charlotte News cranked out its first issue on July 18, 1958. Through countless volunteer hours, community support and a love of local journalism, we are still here.

ADVERTISE

The Charlotte Market

Use your own web banner ads to capture the attention of thecharlottenews.com users as they visit and travel throughout the site. See our standard banner ad sizes and rates.

GET IN TOUCH

Email or Call

Contact our Editor, Staff, and Board. Or find contact information for advertising, subscriptions, and our mailing address. We look forward to corresponding with you.

DONATE

Donate Today

Contributions made to the Friends of The Charlotte News are fully tax deductible, and we welcome donations in any amount so we can continue to remain The Voice of the Town.

The News Publication Dates

Publication date: April 5 Columns/features deadline: March 27 Letters due: March 31 Ads deadline: March 31 Publication date: April 19 Columns/features deadline: April 10 Letters due: April 14 Ads deadline:...
Read More →

Woman’s face lacerated after ice chunk flies off tractor trailer

Celeste Brasseur, 35, of Charlotte, suffered significant lacerations to her face after a projectile ice shard smashed her windshield, subsequently sending her off the road, as she traveled northbound on...
Read More →

Planning to rewrite Land Use Regulations over Old Lantern squabble

John Hammer | Contributing Editor The public hearing scheduled before the Selectboard on March 20 to receive public comments on a proposed amendment to the Town’s Land Use Regulations (LUR)...
Read More →

LETTERS: From Ethiopia on the Town Link Trail

Letter submitted by Lydia Clemmons, Charlotte Greetings from Ethiopia. I headed out here on Town Meeting Day for my usual quarterly work visit. The weekend after I arrived, 65 people,...
Read More →

Mary Greene Lighthall remembered

Submitted by Kathleen McKinley Harris, Charlotte Some words about Mary Greene Lighthall—or what I might have said at her memorial reception last Sunday: I met her at the first meeting...
Read More →

Thoughts on that big March snow

Matt Sutkoski | Contributor I hope you’re not too sore from all that snow shoveling after one of the most intense snowstorms in Vermont, New York and Quebec history. Snow continued...
Read More →

Local farm family to compile oral histories

The University of Vermont and the University of Wisconsin partner with the Clemmons Family Farm Submitted by Lydia Clemmons The University of Vermont and the University of Wisconsin are partnering with...
Read More →

Vermont Agency of Agriculture recommends vigilance among poultry owners

Kristin Haas, DVM | State Veterinarian The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of a highly pathogenic H7 avian...
Read More →

Report from the Legislature: The Doyle Poll 2017

By Rep. Mike Yantachka The Doyle Poll, created and still conducted by former Senator Bill Doyle, has been a tradition of Town Meetings in Vermont for decades. Only 109 Charlotte...
Read More →

New Selectboard gets organized

John Hammer | Contributing Editor March 9 meeting: Following on the heels of this year’s Town Meeting, the Selectboard held its organizational meeting. Frank Tenney was welcomed as he took...
Read More →

Help wanted!  

The News is looking for writers, photographers and delivery drivers to join the community of Charlotters—more than 130 of us last year—that every two weeks throughout the year produces the...
Read More →

Articles of choice – Town Meeting

Edd Merritt | Contributing Editor As usual, the Charlotte Selectboard presented articles to the Town Meeting audience that showed the board had looked into them thoroughly and had a clear...
Read More →

Charlotte Library News: March 22

Wednesdays, March 22–April 10, 11:15 a.m. Vermont Reads Book Group at CCS. Join middle schoolers to read Brown Girl Dreaming by Jacqueline Woodson. Supported by the Vermont Humanities Council. Thursdays,...
Read More →

Naturalist Sue Morse to speak on climate change

Submitted by Lindsay Longe The Charlotte Land Trust will host a public talk by Sue Morse at 7 p.m. at the Charlotte Senior Center on March 29. Morse is a...
Read More →
Donate Today

Latest News Stories

Planning to rewrite Land Use Regulations over Old Lantern squabble

 March 23, 2017

LETTERS: From Ethiopia on the Town Link Trail

 March 23, 2017

Mary Greene Lighthall remembered

 March 23, 2017

Thoughts on that big March snow

 March 23, 2017

Sign up for our Newsletter

The Charlotte News

The Charlotte News is a nonprofit community-based newspaper dedicated to informing townspeople of current events and issues. It serves as a forum for the free exchange of views of town residents and celebrates the people, places and happenings that make the Town of Charlotte unique.

Local Weather

Special Statement

Issued:
2:46 PM EDT on March 24, 2017
Expires:
9:00 PM EDT on March 24, 2017
Rain
Friday
Rain
High 33°/Low 30°
90%
Partly Cloudy
Saturday
Partly Cloudy
High 35°/Low 16°
10%
Chance of Rain
Sunday
Chance of Rain
High 41°/Low 35°
60%
Rain
Monday
Rain
High 40°/Low 36°
100%
Chance of Rain
Tuesday
Chance of Rain
High 47°/Low 36°
60%
Wunderground.com
The Charlotte News

Follow us on Twitter

Follow on Twitter →

Categories

Archives