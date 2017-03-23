Breaking News,Municipal,Planning Commission,Selectboard,Top Stories Planning to rewrite Land Use Regulations over Old Lantern squabble The Planning Commission will further define and redefine Land Use Regulation language after legal action is taken against The Old Lantern in Charlotte. Photo courtesy of www.stinabooth.com John Hammer | Contributing Editor The public hearing scheduled before the Continue Reading

Letters to the Editor,Municipal,Top Stories LETTERS: From Ethiopia on the Town Link Trail The Town of Charlotte will have a Special Town Meeting on April 11, 2017 Letter submitted by Lydia Clemmons, Charlotte Greetings from Ethiopia. I headed out here on Town Meeting Day for my usual quarterly work visit. The Continue Reading

Obituaries,People and places,Top Stories Mary Greene Lighthall remembered Submitted by Kathleen McKinley Harris, Charlotte Some words about Mary Greene Lighthall—or what I might have said at her memorial reception last Sunday: I met her at the first meeting I attended of the Charlotte Historical Society that met that night Continue Reading

Top Stories Thoughts on that big March snow The National Weather Service in Burlington reported the late winter nor'easter dubbed "Stella" delivered about 30 inches of snow to the Charlotte area breaking the March 15 daily maximum snowfall record with a total of 12.1 Continue Reading

Local history,Top Stories Local farm family to compile oral histories Perri Meldon and Franco Paz are UVM graduate students in history who will compile the oral histories of Lydia Clemmons (R.N. and Certified Licensed Nurse Anesthetist) and Jackson Clemmons (M.D., Ph.D.). Their work is funded through a joint Continue Reading

Top Stories Vermont Agency of Agriculture recommends vigilance among poultry owners Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in poultry flock in Tennessee; Vermonters should be on the lookout. Courtesy photo Kristin Haas, DVM | State Veterinarian The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Continue Reading

Legislative Report Report from the Legislature: The Doyle Poll 2017 By Rep. Mike Yantachka The Doyle Poll, created and still conducted by former Senator Bill Doyle, has been a tradition of Town Meetings in Vermont for decades. Only 109 Charlotte voters shared their opinions this year, about half of last year's Continue Reading

Selectboard,Top Stories New Selectboard gets organized John Hammer | Contributing Editor March 9 meeting: Following on the heels of this year’s Town Meeting, the Selectboard held its organizational meeting. Frank Tenney was welcomed as he took the seat vacated by Jacob Spell. The first agenda items returned Continue Reading

News From The News,Top Stories Help wanted! If you’re interested in supplying news stories or photography, please email the paper’s editor in chief, Lynn Monty, at lynn@thecharlottenews.org. The News is looking for writers, photographers and delivery drivers to join the community of Charlotters—more than Continue Reading

Municipal Articles of choice – Town Meeting Edd Merritt | Contributing Editor As usual, the Charlotte Selectboard presented articles to the Town Meeting audience that showed the board had looked into them thoroughly and had a clear understanding of their impact on townspeople. Much of the discussion, with Continue Reading

The Charlotte Library Charlotte Library News: March 22 Welcome spring! This photo was taken last summer at the library by Lynn Monty Wednesdays, March 22–April 10, 11:15 a.m. Vermont Reads Book Group at CCS. Join middle schoolers to read Brown Girl Dreaming by Jacqueline Woodson. Continue Reading