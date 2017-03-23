Publication date: April 5 Columns/features deadline: March 27 Letters due: March 31 Ads deadline: March 31 Publication date: April 19 Columns/features deadline: April 10 Letters due: April 14 Ads deadline:...
Celeste Brasseur, 35, of Charlotte, suffered significant lacerations to her face after a projectile ice shard smashed her windshield, subsequently sending her off the road, as she traveled northbound on...
John Hammer | Contributing Editor The public hearing scheduled before the Selectboard on March 20 to receive public comments on a proposed amendment to the Town’s Land Use Regulations (LUR)...
Letter submitted by Lydia Clemmons, Charlotte Greetings from Ethiopia. I headed out here on Town Meeting Day for my usual quarterly work visit. The weekend after I arrived, 65 people,...
Submitted by Kathleen McKinley Harris, Charlotte Some words about Mary Greene Lighthall—or what I might have said at her memorial reception last Sunday: I met her at the first meeting...
Matt Sutkoski | Contributor I hope you’re not too sore from all that snow shoveling after one of the most intense snowstorms in Vermont, New York and Quebec history. Snow continued...
The University of Vermont and the University of Wisconsin partner with the Clemmons Family Farm Submitted by Lydia Clemmons The University of Vermont and the University of Wisconsin are partnering with...
Kristin Haas, DVM | State Veterinarian The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of a highly pathogenic H7 avian...
By Rep. Mike Yantachka The Doyle Poll, created and still conducted by former Senator Bill Doyle, has been a tradition of Town Meetings in Vermont for decades. Only 109 Charlotte...
John Hammer | Contributing Editor March 9 meeting: Following on the heels of this year’s Town Meeting, the Selectboard held its organizational meeting. Frank Tenney was welcomed as he took...
The News is looking for writers, photographers and delivery drivers to join the community of Charlotters—more than 130 of us last year—that every two weeks throughout the year produces the...
Edd Merritt | Contributing Editor As usual, the Charlotte Selectboard presented articles to the Town Meeting audience that showed the board had looked into them thoroughly and had a clear...
Wednesdays, March 22–April 10, 11:15 a.m. Vermont Reads Book Group at CCS. Join middle schoolers to read Brown Girl Dreaming by Jacqueline Woodson. Supported by the Vermont Humanities Council. Thursdays,...
Submitted by Lindsay Longe The Charlotte Land Trust will host a public talk by Sue Morse at 7 p.m. at the Charlotte Senior Center on March 29. Morse is a...